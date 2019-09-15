Despite constant warnings and anti-piracy laws, there is no stopping to Tamilrockers. After leaking Chhichhore, now they have leaked Ayushmann Khurana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl. The film which released on September 13 got leaked just two days after its theatrical release. As per the trade analysts, the leak may affect the box office collection. The second-day earnings of the film are Rs 16.42 crore after it minted Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day.

The film is based on the story of a man who pretends to be a woman named Pooja while talking to men on the phone. He also cross-dresses as mythological figures Sita and Radha in popular plays. Ayushmann’s performance as the main character in the film is being appreciated widely. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others.

However, earlier big films such as JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, , Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Delhi High Court has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to the website that promotes piracy. Some of the piracy websites that are under the scanner are Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents. The court has also issued directions to The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Technology to suspend the domain names of the piracy website that infringes the copyright of production houses.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.