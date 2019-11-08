Ayushmann Khurana starrer Bala that has hit the theatres today has already been the latest target of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam has received good reviews so far and is expected to do good at the box office. However, with the leak of the film online for free downloading, it seems that the box office collection might be affected.

Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head.

The film also features Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.