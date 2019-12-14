Hitting the debut director Sri Senthil and Tamil star Bharath’s comeback film after two years, piracy site Tamilrockers leaked Kaalidas online for free full HD download. Leaked by the torrent site on the day of its release, the perpetrators stood true to their notoriety of attacking the commercial success of a film by leaking it online.

The film was already one of the most anticipated in films as it marked Bharath’s comeback after he fizzled out in an attempt to become a mass hero with his choice of films earlier. However, the box office numbers going down due to the easy availability of the film online is inevitable now.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note read, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

