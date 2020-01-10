Deepika Padukone much-talked film Chhapaak hits the screens on Friday, January 10, 2020. Helmed by Raazi-famed Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the true story of Delhi-based acid-attack survivor, named Laxmi Agarwal. After a few hours of release, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the film. The film’s box office collection might get affected after the leakage of the film. However, the film has got positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

On Thursday, Chhapaak was declared tax-free by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Chhapaak opened to positive reviews on Friday. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has called Chhapaak a ‘powerful’ film. “Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed…Gut-wrenching, yet empowering,” he tweeted. Adarsh also lauded Meghna Gulzar’s direction, the film’s sensitive writing and Deepika’s performance.

Laxmi Agarwal was attacked with acid by a stalker when she was 15-years-old. Subsequently, she founded the ‘Stop Acid Sale’ campaign and received the International Women of Courage award in 2014.

According to reports, Chhapaak full HD movie is available on Tamilrockers for free download and stream online. Talking about its genre, Chhapaak is a drama/biography film, which also features Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release.