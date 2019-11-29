Living up to its notoriety, torrent site Tamilrockers leaked Dev Patel and Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai for free full HD download online. The movie that hit the screens in India on November 29, stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The piracy site has yet again attacked the commercial success of another film by leaking it online. The film was already one of the most anticipated in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages but the numbers going down due to easy availability online is inevitable now.

The movie is directed by Anthony Maras and written by John Collee and Anthony. Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack. The film is based on the Mumbai Terror Attacks that took place in November 2008. Hotel Mumbai focuses on the efforts and planning of the staff members of the Taj hotel in Mumbai in rescuing many guests while the attacks were taking place inside the hotel.

Hotel Mumbai features Dev performing a fictional character named Arjun, who works in the team of Chef Hemant Oberoi, played by Kher. The film is believed to be inspired by popular documentary Surviving Mumbai that was released in the year 2009.

Film piracy is a huge menace which the movie industry is facing for a long time now. Tamilrockers is known for leaking the movies online for free including Frozen 2, Pagalpanti, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator Dark Fate and Housefull 4 among others.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is to be noted that not only Bollywood films but Tollywood and Hollywood films also get leaked by the piracy sites.