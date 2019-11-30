Actor Dhanush‘s latest film titled Enai Noki Paayum Thota is the latest target of illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. The notorious website leaked the film within a few hours of its release at the Box Office. Enai Noki… was one of the anticipated films of the year considering it features Dhanush in the lead in a romantic avatar opposite Megha Akash. Their on-screen chemistry was already a talk of the town. However, now that the piracy website has done its job, the collections are quite likely to be affected.

The film, which has been directed by Gautam Menon, is now available for free downloading on the site in HD quality. Despite strict measures by the government and the makers ensuring no leakage of content online in their best possible way, Tamilrockers has been continuously getting away with uploading pirated films on its site.

The pirated version of most South Indian films and almost all the prominent Hindi language films get released on the site on the day of its release itself. Recently, Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 and Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti were leaked by Tamilrockers. Films like Dream Girl, Prasthaanam, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal and other South Indian language films have been shared on the site in their pirated versions.

