Tamil film Pattas starring Dhanush has opened with mixed reviews at the box office. Now, it has become the latest victim of the piracy site Tamilrockers just a day after its release. In the film, Dhanush plays a double role in the RS Durai Senthilkumar directorial. It also marks the actor’s second collaboration with the director after the film Kodi (2016).

The leaking of the film might affect the box office collection which has left the makers worried. It is a martial arts film and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film faces a clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which has also been leaked by Tamilrockers.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Bharaate, Chhapaak, Avane Srimannarayana, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Last year, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.