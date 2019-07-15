Just three days after the Bollywood film Super-30 starring Hrithik Roshan’s in the lead, hit the cinema screens this Friday, torrent site Tamilrockers have notoriously leaked it online for free download. The film directed by Vikas Bahl, is a biopic of Patna-based educationist Anand Kumar who is a math wiz hailing from the marginalised section of society. He struggled against odds to successfully set up the Super 30 programme, which provides free higher education to deserving IIT-JEE aspirants from underprivileged families like his. Super -30 is now available for free download in full HD.

Super 30 has received mixed reviews from the critics. However, good word-of-mouth on Twitter seems to be benefitting the film. The total collection of the Vikas Bahl-directorial is Rs 50 crore. The film is expected to maintain its growth since the rise in collections has been witnessed majorly in the metros. According to a report in Box Office India, the film has made an estimated Rs 20.5 crore on Sunday.

In spite of strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. While initially it was just limited to South Indian films, Tamil Rockers now targets Hindi films as well as Hollywood. The latest flicks that have been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers includes Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix among others.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.