Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao film JudgeMentall Hai Kya has been apparently leaked online by infamous film piracy website Tamilrockers on the very first day of its release and the worst part is that the movie has been leaked in high definition quality. JudgeMentall Hai Kya looks like a crazy film with Kangana excelling in her character. Bollywood’s two most versatile actors are seen together in the silver screen once again after teaming up for Queen (2013).

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, JudgeMentall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

In the film, Kangana is essaying a role of voiceover artist Bobby, who is seemingly obsessed with Rajkummar Rao’s character Keshav. He will be seen in two completely different avatars in the film. JudgeMentall Hai Kya revels in such confusions. Even its tone is adequately ambiguous.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya got leaked hours after the release of the movie. This is not the first time that the movie is getting leaked on its first day of the release. Other big releases like Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, too suffered from piracy.

The trailer of JudgeMentall Hai Kya had already gone viral when it was released and this film is the only thing that fans are talking about on social media right no. A couple of fans are also saying that they laughed their hearts out in the film.

Watch the trailer of JudgeMentall Hai Kya:

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time.