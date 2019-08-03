Standing true to their notoriety, piracy site Tamilrockers have yet again attacked the commercial success of another film by leaking it online and this time it is the Jyothika and Revathy starrer, Jackpot, which hit cinema screens this Friday. Leaking the movie online just a day after its release, the movie is now available for free and full HD download on the torrent site.

Jackpot opened to positive reviews by critics and fans alike who labelled it as a “fun-filled entertainer.” Having been shot on a decent budget, the movie was expected to enjoy a good theatrical run. Film piracy is a huge menace which the movie industry is facing for a long time now. Tamilrockers is known for leaking the movies online for free including Rakshasudu, Amala Paul’s Aadai, Kannada film Aadi Lakshmi Purana and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

Other big releases like Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, too suffered from piracy. It should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time.