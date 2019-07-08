Tamil film Raatchasi featuring Jyothika has been leaked by npotorous site Tamilrockers. As revealed by a feww media reports, the makers took immediate action as the piracy online after a Twitter user posted the link of the film online.

The film hit the screens two days back and received a mixed response from the audience. After the makers took notice of the leak, they immediately contacted the anti-piracy cell of the Tamil Film Producers Union and worked towards having the movie links removed.

Raatchasi is directed by SY Gowtam and produced by SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film has Jyothika playing the role of a teacher in a government school. Watch the trailer of the film here:

Meanwhile, Raatchasi is not the first film from the near past that has fallen victim to Tamilrockers. The website has been leaking several films that released recently. Spider-Man: Far From Home, Kabir Singh, Dhanush’s Pakkirir and Tamil film Kolaigaran are among a few films that got leaked by the site.

Despite strict rules by the authorities and harsh punishment, websites like Tamilrockers continue to leak films online. This results in losses for the film’s team and by watching films on such sites, a viewer jeopardises on his cinematic experience and also encourages the offenders for their crime.