Kangana Ranaut’s much-talked film Panga hits the screens on Friday, January 24, 2020. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is based on the life of a forgotten kabaddi player and her dreams. Panga talks about the triumphs through tribulations of a kabaddi player, who decides to come back to playing the sport after marriage and motherhood when in her thirties and live her dream of representing the country. After a few hours of release, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the film. The film’s box office collection might get affected after the leakage of the film. However, the film has got positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

Panga is receiving appreciation from the critics and netizens as well as the audience. The movie is about the life of Jaya Nigam, who was once the captain of the Indian National Kabaddi team. She is now the mother of a child and is stuck in household chores. She decides to make a comeback to the national side despite her age being close to that of retirement.

Netizens are enjoying the mother-family bond in the film and are impressed with the storyline. One of the Twitter users wrote, “One-word review for #Panga F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C #KanganaRanaut deserves major praise for making Jaya come alive on screen in a way that only Ranaut can. She does small-town characters better than any other actress of her generation.”

However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release.