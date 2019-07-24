Kannada movie Aadi Lakshmi Purana is a romantic comedy released on July 19, 2019. The film which sees Nirup Bhandari and Radhika Pandit in lead roles is being directed by V Priya. After a few days of its release, piracy site Tamilrockers has leaked the film for full HD downloading online. The leak might affect the business of the film and the makers are worried now. Aadi Lakshmi Purana is doing remarkably well at the box office and has received positive reviews from the film critics.

The film highlights the balance built between the various elements of romance, comedy, heartbreak, and action.

Aadi Lakshmi Purana, made under the banner of Rockline Productions, is the director’s debut venture. The other cast members are Tara, Suchendra Prasad, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Bharath Kalyan and Yashwanth Shetty — lend quality support. The movie has Preetha Jayaram as its cinematographer and music is scored by Anup Bhandari. Boom Boom and Manase Muttala are peppy and hummable tracks.

Tamilrockers leaks Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films soon after their release. Recently, it has also leaked Hrithik Roshan’s starrer Super 30, Tamil film Aadai and Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Kabir Singh, Dhanush’s Pakkirir and Tamil film Kolaigaran.