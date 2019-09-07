Despite much discussions and warnings, there is no stopping for piracy website Tamilrockers. After leaking a string of potential blockbusters online, the notorious website has made Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Chhichhore’ its latest target. The much-awaited film has been leaked online within hours of its release in theatres on September 6.

Chhichhore is now available for download online thanks to one and only Tamilrockers. The movie which opened to Rs 7.32 crore at the Box Office, has received praises from Twitterati. According to Social media, the movie redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to friendship bonds across the world.

Produced By Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Star Studios, Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore is the story of a group of friends and their journey from their college to the later days where they are dealing with their own challenges in life and keeping the friendship intact. It features the journey of seven friends – Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla) – each one as unique as his name.

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar among others in important roles.

Tamilrockers leaks Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films soon after their release. Recently, it has also leaked Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Super 30, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh.

Despite strict rules by the authorities and harsh punishment, piracy websites like Tamilrockers continue to leak films online. This results in losses for the film’s team and by watching films on such sites.

Watch the trailer of Chhichhore here:

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.