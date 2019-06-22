Dhanush starrer Pakkiri, which is the Tamil version of his first Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir has now, become the latest target of Tamilrockers. The film is directed by Ken Scott and is a comedy-adventure film. The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on a novel written by Romain Puertolas. The film features international actors like Bérénice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi and Gérard Jugnot. A young actor who has worked extensively in the south Indian film industry, Dhanush is a National Award winning artist who has made his mark with movies like Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai.

Tamilrockers menace keeps increasing every week with each leak. The notorious website leaks Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil films soon after their release. Recently, it has also leaked Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh.

The leak of the film BY Tamilrockers is likely to affect the box office collections and Dhanush fans are worried.

However, this is not the first time the Tamil film industry is hit by piracy. Earlier films such as Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Sarkar, Kaala, Vishwaroopam 2, Lisaa, Sita And Neeya 2 was also hit by the piracy. Not only Tamil films but Bollywood and Hollywood films also get leaked by the piracy sites. Also, Salman Khan’s Bharat and Sophie Turner starrer X-Men Dark Phoenix leaked online for free HD quality downloading within hours of its release.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.