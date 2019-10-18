There is no stopping to the piracy site Tamilrockers despite strict warnings and anti-piracy laws. After leaking The Sky is Pink, now their new target is Kannada film Bharate starring Sandalwood actors Shri Muruli and Sree Leela. The film was leaked online for free HD downloading just a few hours after its theatrical release. Unfortunately, there has been a significant impact on the film’s earrings after it got leaked online. People in large numbers downloaded the film and started watching online on their mobiles and laptops.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Earlier, Delhi High Court has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block the access to the website that promotes piracy. Some of the piracy websites that are under the scanner are Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents. The court has also issued directions to The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Technology to suspend the domain names of the piracy website that infringes the copyright of production houses.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.