Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s latest flick Laal Kaptaan released in theatres this weekend. Saif fans were eagerly awaiting the release of his film as it was one of the most awaited movies of 2019 -thanks to the amazing avatar of Naga Sadhu. However, bad news awaits the producers Aanand L. Rai, Sunil Lulla and director Navdeep Singh as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Unfortunately, there has been a significant impact on the film’s earrings after it got leaked online. People in large numbers downloaded the film and started watching online on their gadgets.

Laal Kaptaan has been set through the late 18th Century’s notable area Bundelkhand. The movie is made after the occasions of Buxar conflict. The movie additionally options Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, Simone Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Sonakshi Sinha and Saurabh Sachdeva in lead roles.

Laal Kaptaan had created a decent buzz courtesy of its intriguing trailer. Besides, Saif’s impressive look as a naga sadhu also garnered a lot of praise from the audience. And while the fans were excited to watch the Nawab of Pataudi in a never before seen avatar, Laal Kaptaan has failed to leave a mark at the box office. The movie, which opened to more of bad reviews from the audience and critics, has witnessed a disappointing start. As per a report published in Box Office India, this Navdeep Singh directorial has managed to rake in around Rs. 50 lakh on its first day of release.

