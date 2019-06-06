Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, which released on June 5, has now been leaked online for free HD downloading by the notorious site Tamilrockers. The film also features Disha Patani, who plays the role of circus artist and Sunil Grover as Bharat’s friend. It also features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles, who will feature at different points in the film’s timeline and Bharat’s journey.

The film is expected to have a grand first-day opening and to earn even more during the first weekend but looks like the film’s business might be affected by the leak.

Bharat has received good reviews so far and the fans have already declared it a ‘blockbuster hit’. Not only this, but the on-screen chemistry of Salman and Katrina is applauded by the audience. Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film has released in 4,700 theatres in India, overseas in over 1,300 screens and worldwide total in over 6,000 screens.

The latest flick that leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers includes Student of The Year 2, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Avengers: Endgame, Kee and Game of Thrones episodes among others. Earlier, big films such as 2.0, Thugs Of Hindostan, Sarkar, Kaala and Vishwaroopam 2 among others.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.