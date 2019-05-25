A notorious website ‘TamilRockers’ is making it difficult for many production houses to earn their fair share of profit in the Indian market. After Karan Johar’s film Student of The Year 2 and Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De, the movie piracy website has now spoiled the fun for Tamil horror film Lisaa, Telugu film Sita, Hollywood film Aladdin and Tamil film Neeya 2.

Lisaa starres Anjali, Sam Jones, Makarand Deshpande and Yogi Babu. The film has been directed by Raju Viswanath. It has received largely negative reviews. 1.5/5 ratings coupled with the film getting leaked online could hamper the film’s box office collections.

Sita Starres Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film has been directed by Teja. If reports are to be believed the film has been leaked in HD quality on its opening day. Sita was considered as one of the much-awaited Telugu movies of this month.

Aladdin stares Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles. Disney’s live-action is directed by Guy Ritchie.

Neeya 2 starres Jai, Raai Laxmi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Catherine Teresa. The film is directed by L Suresh and reminds the audiences of the film Neeya, a cult-classic horror movie that released way back in the 1970’s. TamilRockers leaked on the first day of theatrical release and that too upon the completion of the first shows.