Telugu superstar Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s latest release ‘Rakshasudu’ has found its way online and has been leaked by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. Film piracy is a huge menace which the movie industry is facing for a long time now. According to the reports, Tamilrockers has done it one more time. Rakshasudu movie’s full HD version is available online for downloading. This is not the first time that pirated movies have found their way online.

Tamilrockers is known for leaking the movies online for free. Before Rakshasudu, Amala Paul’s Aadai, Kannada film Aadi Lakshmi Purana and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 too have been leaked by the infamous website.

Rakshasudu is a psychological thriller film directed by Ramesh Varma. It has received mostly positive reviews and good ratings from the audience. The film is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, TamilRockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. The website received several warning from courts including Madras High Court but nothing seems to be working out since movies are still being leaked.

Other big releases like Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, too suffered from piracy.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.