A notorious website Tamilrockers is making it difficult for many production houses to earn their fair share of profit in the Indian market. After Rathna Kumar’s Tamil film Aadai and Kannada film Aadi Lakshmi Purana, the movie piracy website has now spoiled the fun for Tamil film ‘A1 (a) Accused No 1.‘ and Kannada film Dear Comrade featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Within just a day, both the films have been leaked by Tamilrockers.

A1 is directed by Johnson K. and stars Santhanam and Tara Alisha Berry. The story is about a girl who desires to marry a fearless don but is very particular about tying the knot with a man from her community. The movie lacks freshness in content but the viewers are not complaining because it has ample elements to break their funny bones.

Dear Comrade features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. It is a romantic drama film written and directed by Bharat Kamma which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Yash Rangineni. Even though the film is being appreciated for its theme, it’s pace and momentum are a few worrying factors. The Telugu version of the film has managed to rake in Rs 11.5 crore with a share of Rs 7.4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Even before the film hit the screens, Dear Comrade’s remake rights had been bought by Karan Johar. The filmmaker recently confirmed the development by making a formal announcement on social media. According to the reports, KJo has shelled out a whopping Rs 6 crore, the highest ever sum paid for the rights of a South Indian film.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, TamilRockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. The website received several warning from courts including Madras High Court but nothing seems to be working out since movies are still being leaked.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.