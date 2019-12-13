The Malayalam period action film Mamangam starring Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan and Achuthan in the lead roles has hit the theatres on December 12. Soon after its release, the film was leaked online by piracy siteTamilrockers. The leaking of the film might affect the box office collection and has left the makers of the film worried.

The film is about the Mamankam festival of the 18th century that used to held in the banks of Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya, in the Malabar region. The film has been leaked on the leading torrent website. The film has received mixed reviews so far from both critics and audience.

However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarv was also leaked by Tamilrockers.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.