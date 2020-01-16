Malayalam film Big Brother starring Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan which has hit the theatres today has been leaked by the piracy site Tamilrockers. The action thriller film has not opened with good reviews but many have applauded Mohanlal’s performance in the film. The leak might affect the box office collection and it has left the makers worried. The film is written, directed and co-produced by Siddique. It was jointly produced by S Talkies, Shaman International, and Vaishaka Cynyma, in association with Carnival Movie Network.

The film also features Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, Tini Tom, Mirnaa Menon, and Gaadha in important roles.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Pattas, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Bharaate, Chhapaak, Avane Srimannarayana, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Last year, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.