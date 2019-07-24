Tamil film starring Amala Paul, Aadai, is the most anticipated and controversial film of this year. It has hit the theatres on July 19th and after just a few days, piracy site Tamilrockers has leaked the film for full HD downloading online. The leak might affect the business of the film and the makers are worried now. Aadai is doing remarkably well at the box office and has received rave reviews from the film critics.

The film is based on the story of a free-spirited girl Kamini, who wants to live life on her own terms but an incident at the office party turns out to be a life-alternating experience for her. Some people also have an opinion that Aadai is a man’s perception of feminism which is only limited to the freedom of wearing what women want.

Tamilrockers menace keeps increasing every week with each leak. The notorious website leaks Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil films soon after their release. Recently, it has also leaked Hrithik Roshan’s starrer Super 30.

However, this is not the first time the Tamil film industry is hit by piracy. Earlier films such as Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Sarkar, Kaala, Vishwaroopam 2, Lisaa, Sita And Neeya 2 was also hit by the piracy. Not only Tamil films but Bollywood and Hollywood films also get leaked by the piracy sites. Also, Salman Khan’s Bharat and Sophie Turner starrer X-Men Dark Phoenix leaked online for free HD quality downloading within hours of its release.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time.