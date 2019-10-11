Despite strict anti-piracy laws, there is no stopping to piracy site Tamilrockers. After leaking Dream Girl, now they have leaked Priyanka Chopra–Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink just the hours after its release. The film is based on the story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and lost her life at the age of 18. As per the trade analysts, the leak might affect the box office collection. The film has got a good start and is expected to earn good revenue at the box office.

As per the latest reports, a tangible amount of people have already downloaded the film and are now watching them as well.

However, earlier big films such as Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Tamilrockers menace keeps increasing every week with each leak. The notorious website leaks Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil films soon after their release.

Earlier, Delhi High Court has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block the access to the website that promotes piracy. Some of the piracy websites that are under the scanner are Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents. The court has also issued directions to The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Technology to suspend the domain names of the piracy website that infringes the copyright of production houses.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.

Priyanka Chopra and her team of The Sky is Pink received wide applause at the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. The film tells the love story of a couple whose daughter dies of a rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis.