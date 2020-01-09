Superstar Rajinikanth is back with his latest outing Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film has hit the theatres on January 9, 2020. Soon after its release, the film was leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers. The leaking of the film might affect the box office collection and has left the makers of the film worried.

The fans are applauding Rajnikanth’s work in Darbar. The film is a cop drama in which Rajinikanth portrays two roles – of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and another of a social activist. The film also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Nawab Shah among others.

Darbar has been released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screen in India. The film has been released in four versions – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarv was also leaked by Tamilrockers.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.