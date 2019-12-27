Avane Srimannarayana featuring Sandalwood’s star Rakshit Shetty, Pramod Shetty and Shanvi Srivastav has hit the theatres on Friday, December 27. However, the film has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers and it may affect its earrings at the box office.

Directed by Sachin Ravi, Avane Srimannarayan is a film in which Rakshit Shetty is playing a corrupt police officer. Rakshit has returned to big screen after 3 long years and carrying the fame of Kirik party and Ulidavaru Kandante which broke all the records in box office and Critics. Fans called Avane Srimannarayana a huge money-spinner and blockbuster of the year. It is produced under the banners of Shree Devi Entertainers, Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios.

One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “Most entertaining movie of the year is here.. Amazing Visuals!@shanvisrivastav u were mind-blowing @rakshitshetty u as Narayana is the coolest thing i have watched u as. Congratulations @Pushkara_M@SachinBRavi Sir you just nailed!#ASN #AvaneSrimannarayana”.

Another fan wrote, “@rakshitshetty bro u better go to Hollywood n make movies…some Kannada ppl won’t accept this masterpiece…tbh..they dont hv heart to accept this…btw those fools need..item dance…and if hero hits the villain..he shld fall 10 km away.”

However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Dabangg 3, Mardaani 2, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarv was also leaked by Tamilrockers.