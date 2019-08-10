Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Manmadhudu 2 has been apparently leaked online by infamous film piracy website Tamilrockers on the very first day of its release and the worst part is that the movie has been leaked in high definition quality. Released on August 9, 2019, the Rahul Ravindran-directorial opened to a good response and made decent collections at the worldwide box office on the first day.

Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to the 2002 cult classic movie Manmadhudu. In the film, Nagarjuna’s character hates women, but there is a stark change in his mindset. The leak by piracy website likely affects the film’s box office collections big time, which is unacceptable.

The film had made headlines earlier for Rakul Preet Singh’s kissing and smoking scene. While a section of fans appreciated Rakul and others took offence to these scenes. Netizens trolled Rakul Preet Singh and Chinamyi Sripada for kissing scene. They even questioned Chinmayi’s feminism as her husband is the director of the film.

Tamilrockers leaks Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films soon after their release. Recently, it has also leaked Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, Hrithik Roshan’s starrer Super 30, Tamil film Aadai and Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Kabir Singh, Dhanush’s Pakkirir and Tamil film Kolaigaran.

Despite strict rules by the authorities and harsh punishment, piracy websites like Tamilrockers continue to leak films online. This results in losses for the film’s team and by watching films on such sites.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.