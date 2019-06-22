Just a day after the Bollywood remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, hit the cinema screens this Friday, torrent site Tamilrockers have notoriously leaked it online. Narrating the story of an alcoholic surgeon who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure, the Sandeep Vanga directorial is now available for free download in full HD.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is receiving appreciation for his performance in his latest release film Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani, who stars opposite Shahid in the movie, said that Kabir Singh is not a perfect love story and that every person has a weakness. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film is a Hindi remake of the director’s own Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. It is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and it will release on June 21.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. The latest flicks that have been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers includes Bharat, Student of The Year 2, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Avengers: Endgame, Kee and Game of Thrones episodes among others. Earlier, big films such as 2.0, Thugs Of Hindostan, Sarkar, Kaala and Vishwaroopam 2 among others.

Not only Bollywood films but Tollywood and Hollywood films also get leaked by the piracy sites. Recently, Tamil film Kolaigaran starring Vijay Antony and Arjun Sarja and Hollywood’s Sophie Turner starrer X-Men Dark Phoenix were leaked online for free HD quality downloading within hours of its release.