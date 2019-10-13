South sensation Siddharth ‘s latest Tamil film Aruvam has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers for full HD download. While the Sai Sekhar directorial hit the screens in India on Friday and the fans of Siddharth and Catherine Tresa had even made #Aruvam the top trend on Twitter in the country. Aruvam is a horror-thriller that has Siddharth and Catherine sharing screen space for the first time.

Standing true to their bad name, Tamilrockers has yet again attacked the commercial success of the film by leaking it online. The film was already one of the most anticipated South Indian films of the year and the huge first-day collection was expected. The movie has made around 1.20 Cr from the very first day of release.

Actor Catherine plays the role of a government school teacher who wants to model her life on Mother Teresa. What she manages to do, however, is behave like Asin on steroids from Ghajini, where the heroine fights to rescue trafficked children from a train. Here though, the heroine attacks a fortune-teller on the road for keeping a parrot caged. To make matters worse, Jaganathan (Siddharth) who’s a witness to this exchange of ‘If you have the guts, use a puli instead of a kili’, promptly falls in love with Jyothi.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is to be noted that not only Bollywood films but Tollywood and Hollywood films also get leaked by the piracy sites.

