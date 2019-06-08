X-Men: Dark Phoenix starring Sophie Turner has now become the latest victim of the piracy site Tamilrockers. After leaking Salman Khan’s Bharat, now the notorious website has leaked X-Men: Dark Phoenix hours after its release. The film is expected to have a grand first-day opening and as per the reports, it might also bypass Bharat’s collection in India. It has opened with good reviews but looks like the film’s box office collection might be affected by the leak. The film is now available online for free HD download.

The film revolves around mutants including Professor Xavier Charles (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) who are divided over whether to save or destroy Jean Grey as her powers are dangerously out of control. Dark Phoenix is also believed to be the final part of the X-Men series.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix” stars Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The latest flick that leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers includes Bharat, Student of The Year 2, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Avengers: Endgame, Kee and Game of Thrones episodes among others. Earlier, big films such as 2.0, Thugs Of Hindostan, Sarkar, Kaala and Vishwaroopam 2 among others.

However, the government had on February 12 introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to amend the Cinematograph Act and impose a strict penalty to combat the menace of film piracy.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.