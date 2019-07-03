Notorious for hampering the box office records of upcoming movies by leaking them online a day or two after release, piracy site Tamilrockers is once again in news, this time ahead of a Friday release. Grabbing limelight for leaking Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead of its release in India, Tamilrockers have uploaded it online for free and full HD download.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home is yet to release in India but in anticipation of the superhero film, students of art painted Spider-Man graffiti art on the streets of Mumbai last week. Some art students in Bengaluru and Pune also brought their version of Spider-Man alive through graffiti art and Spider-Man is on an India tour with the art. Thanks to the widespread fan frenzy for the film in India, Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive in the country a day earlier than scheduled.

The film, which was scheduled to release on July 5, will now open on July 4. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. However, with the popular hacking website uploading the full movie in a “decent print” or as the people are calling it, the Box Office numbers are such to be affected.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. The latest flicks that have been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers includes Kabir Singh, Pakkiri, Kolaigaran, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Bharat, Student of The Year 2, Maharshi, Avengers: Endgame, Kee and Game of Thrones episodes among others. It is to be noted that not only Bollywood films but Tollywood and Hollywood films also get leaked by the piracy sites.