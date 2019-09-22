Actor Surya starrer Tamil film Kaapaan is the latest film to have got leaked by Tamilrockers online. The film was released this Friday itself and now, the notorious site known for leaking full films online has leaked Kaapaan as well. This left the filmmakers disappointed and the team of the film is trying to deal with the pirated links that say the movie is available for free download.

Kaapaan was one of the awaited action-thriller by the Tamil audience. The film features Surya performing some larger-than-life action on the screen. The film has met with a positive response and Surya’s performance has been appreciated. However, the leak by Tamilrockers might just affect the business which was earlier being expected to show good numbers at the Box Office.

Apart from Surya, Kaapaan also features Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles. Moreover, the director-actor jodi of KV Anand and Surya is another reason behind the entire buzz around Kaapaan. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and it should be noted that most films produced by the banner have been leaked by TamilRockers on the days of the release itself.

Note: India.com is strictly against piracy and doesn’t encourage it in any form. The purpose of this article is to warn the readers against watching a pirated version of films as it can have serious legal consequences and also by watching a pirated movie online, one causes extreme damage to the hardwork and money of many people invested in making a film.