Actor Sylvester Stallone starrer latest film Rambo: Last Blood has been leaked by Tamilrockers online for free downloading. The anticipated Hollywood action drama hit the screens recently and now, the notorious site Tamilrockers has done its job. The makers of Rambo have been eyeing India as a potential market for Hollywood films. However, with piracy sites leaking the major films on the day of their release, it’s difficult to expect a rise in collections.

Rambo: Last Blood, directed by Adrian Grunberg, follows the story of the titular character John Rambo, the Vietnam War veteran who’s now on a mission to save his adopted daughter who has been kidnapped by a Mexican cartel. The film also features Paz Vega, Adriana Barraza, Genie Kim and Sergio Peris-Mencheta among others in important roles. The film was released on September 20 in the US to negative reviews as it was believed that it showed extreme violence and a xenophobic attitude towards Mexico.

Despite many strict laws and actions taken by the officials, Tamilrockers has been successful in leaking out movies across languages. Almost all South Indian films and most of the Hindi-language films are leaked online on their site for free downloading. Surya starrer Kaapaan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore and Prabhas starrer Saaho were the recent victims of Tamilrockers.

Piracy is a crime and one should not encourage such criminals by watching the leaked version of a movie online. The purpose of this article is to warn our readers against watching the pirated version of films on sites like Tamilrockers. India.com is strictly against piracy and doesn’t encourage it in any form. Encouraging piracy can have serious legal consequences and also by watching a pirated movie online, one causes extreme damage to the hardwork and money of many people invested in making a film.