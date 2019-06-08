Tamil film Kolaigaran starring Vijay Antony and Arjun Sarja leaked online for free HD downloading by notorious website Tamilrockers. The nail-biting thriller has opened up with positive reviews and is also one of the biggest movies of the year. Kollywood often gets affected by Tamilrockers and it has now got hard for them to escape from the piracy.

The film’s box office collection might be affected by the leak. However, it is running successfully in the theatres.

However, this is not the first time the Tamil film industry is hit by piracy. Earlier films such as Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Sarkar, Kaala, Vishwaroopam 2, Lisaa, Sita And Neeya 2 was also hit by the piracy.

Not only Tamil films but Bollywood and Hollywood films also get leaked by the piracy sites. Recently, Salman Khan’s Bharat and Sophie Turner starrer X-Men Dark Phoenix leaked online for free HD quality downloading within hours of its release.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.

However, the government had on February 12 introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to amend the Cinematograph Act and impose a strict penalty to combat the menace of film piracy.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.