Despite strict warnings and anti-piracy laws, there is no stopping for the piracy site Tamilrockers. After leaking Dhanush’s latest film titled Enai Noki Paayum Thota, now their new target is Telugu film ‘Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru’ starring Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak. The film was leaked online for free HD downloading just a few days after its theatrical release.

Unfortunately, there has been a significant impact on the film’s earrings after it got leaked online. People in large numbers downloaded the film and started watching online on their mobiles and laptops.

The film’s story is about Raja (Kiran), who is in love with Rani (Rahasya) but finds it hard to express his love due to fear of rejection. His two buddies step in to ease out the hurdles for their friend and come up with quirky plans to help him express his feelings.

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru is a romantic film and has garnered a positive response from the audience. Ravi Kiran Kola has written and directed the film. He seems to be highly influenced by the Malayalam film Premam. The entire making style is taken from that flick.

However, now that the piracy website has done its job, the collections are quite likely to be affected. The film is now available for free downloading on the site in HD quality. Despite strict measures by the government and the makers ensuring no leakage of content online in their best possible way, Tamilrockers has been continuously getting away with uploading pirated films on its site.

Recently, Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 and Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti were leaked by Tamilrockers. Films like Dream Girl, Prasthaanam, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal and other South Indian language films have been shared on the site in their pirated versions.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.

Note: India.com is strictly against piracy and doesn’t encourage it in any form. Encouraging piracy can have serious legal consequences and by watching a pirated movie online, one causes extreme damage to the hardwork and money of many people invested in making a film.