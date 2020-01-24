Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D, which released today, has been leaked online by piracy torrent site, Tamilrockers. The film revolves around the lead actors meeting in London to represent their dance group and their countries, India and Pakistan respectively at a dance competition. Later, they collaborate with each other to bring success to dance barring all political boundaries.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.

However, the leak might affect the film’s business at the box office. The film has so far received mixed reviews and it will be interesting to see how it will perform with a strong competition with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, which also leaked by Tamilrockers.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Pagalpanti, Panga, Hotel Mumbai, Bharaate, Chhapaak, Avane Srimannarayana, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Last year, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.