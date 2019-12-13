Telugu film Venky Mama starring Venkatesh and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has finally released in the theatres and south Indian audiences are rushing to their nearest cinema hall to watch it. The film has opened with mixed reviews and is expected to do well at the box office. However, the film has been leaked on the torrent websites by piracy site Tamilrockers. The leak might affect the box office collection and it has left the makers worried.

Produced by D Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions banner and directed by KS Ravindra. This is the second time that the nephew and uncle both are being featured together in the film.

Recently, Tamilrockers also leaked Malayalam period action film Mamangam starring Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan and Achuthan in the lead roles. The film is about the Mamankam festival of the 18th century that used to held in the banks of Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya, in the Malabar region.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.