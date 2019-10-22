Vikram Bhatt’s latest horror flick Ghost starring Sanaya Irani has become the latest target of piracy site Tamilrockers. After leaking Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan, now Ghost has incurred a loss at the box office due to the leaking of the film. Though Vikram is pleased by the performance of the film at the box office, he has expressed his disappointment that digital prints of his movie are being circulated in places. Like any other filmmaker who has worked hard to get his craft right, Bhatt would like the audience to say ‘no’ to those who attempt to steal a movie’s run at the theatres.

Expressing his disappointment, he said, “Films are made with a lot of hard work and thought and it is extremely disappointing to see piracy underselling our efforts. As an industry, we have always stood by each other and I want to urge viewers to stand with us against piracy. I have been overwhelmed by the response Ghost has received and happy that unconventional films are getting their due.”

Ghost is an off-base story of Karan Khanna who has been accused of killing his wife but believes she has been murdered by a spirit. The film moves through twists and turns and keeps the movie-goer on the edge of his seat till the end. The idea of making a movie on the theme of ghosts, came to Bhatt when he chanced upon an article that a court in the UK allowed a matter on ‘spirits’ to be tried.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.