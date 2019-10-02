South sensation Chiranjeevi’s latest film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as well as Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s movie, War, have been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers for full HD download on its release day itself. While the Surender Reddy-directorial hit the screens in India on Wednesday and the fans of Chiranjeevi Garu had even made #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy the top trend on Twitter in the country, the Siddharth Anand-directorial too hit the cinemas on the ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Standing true to their notoriety, the torrent site has yet again attacked the commercial success of another film by leaking it online. The film was already one of the most anticipated South Indian films of the year and with its release on a public holiday, the huge first-day collection was expected. Even though Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released overseas a day before – on Tuesday and early reports from UAE, USA and UK suggest a thunderous opening, the numbers going down due to easy availability online is inevitable now.

Film piracy is a huge menace which the movie industry is facing for a long time now. Tamilrockers is known for leaking the movies online for free including Sylvester Stallone starrer Rambo: Last Blood, Surya and Mohanlal starrer Kaapan, Kiccha Sudeep’s Pailwaan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore and Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho among other.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is to be noted that not only Bollywood films but Tollywood and Hollywood films also get leaked by the piracy sites.

Other big releases like Mission Mangal, Sacred Games 2, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, too suffered from piracy.