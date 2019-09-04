Teacher’s Day 2019 is just around the corner now and all students must be busy making cards and getting flowers or chocolate for their favourite teacher. Teachers also play an important role in our life to teach us moral values, discipline, help us reach the academic growth and they make us a better human being. Thus, to value their contribution Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5. Teachers’ Day is celebrated on the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the first vice-president and second President of India. He was a celebrated academic and served as the Vice-Chancellor in Banaras Hindu University and Andhra University.

It is being said that in 1962 when he became the President, some of his friends requested him to let them celebrate his birthday to which Radhakrishnan asked them to celebrate Teachers’ Day. For the first time, it was celebrated on September 5, 1962.

Here we bring you the most famous and inspirational quotes:

Quote Reads:

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me.

– A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Quote Reads:

It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.

– Albert Einstein

Quote Reads:

I have learned silence from the talkative, toleration from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind; yet, strange,

I am ungrateful to those teachers.

– Khalil Gibran

Quote Reads:

A good teacher must be able to put himself in the place of those who find learning hard.

– Eliphas Levi

Quote Reads:

“He that teaches us anything which we knew not before is undoubtedly to be reverenced as a master.”

-Samuel Johnson

Quote Reads:

The children now love luxury. They have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise.

– Socrates

Quote Reads:

The one exclusive sign of thorough knowledge is the power of teaching.

– Aristotle

Quote Reads:

“The true teacher defends his pupils against his own personal influence. He inspires self-distrust. He guides their eyes from himself to the spirit that quickens him. He will have no disciple.”

– Amos Bronson Alcott

Quote Reads:

The greatest sign of a success for a teacher…is to be able to say, “The children are now working as if I did not exist.”

– Maria Montessori

Quote Reads:

A teacher who can arouse a feeling for one single good action, for one single good poem, accomplishes more than he who fills our memory with rows and rows of natural objects, classified with name and form.

– Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Quote Reads:

The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth.

– Dan Rather

On Teachers’ day, students dress up as teachers and take classes. Special programmers are held honouring educators and gifts are also given to them.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2019!