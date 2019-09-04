Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 in India. It is the day to honour the former President and Bharat Ratna recipient Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Dr. S Radhakrishnan). On Teachers’ Day, students pay tribute to their respective teachers, mentors and gurus who have contributed in shaping their lives.

Dr. S Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President of India and second President of India post the Independence. He was a celebrated academic and served as the Vice-Chancellor in Banaras Hindu University and Andhra University. It is being said that in 1962 when he became the President, some of his friends requested him to let them celebrate his birthday to which Radhakrishnan asked them to celebrate Teachers’ Day. So, therefore on his birthday (September 5), Teachers’ Day is celebrated.

Dr. Radhakrishnan was an inspiration in himself and one of the most influential thinkers of Modern India. He taught in several distinguished educational institutions including Oxford University, University of Chicago, Calcutta University, Mysore University and Madras Presidency College. He was one of the founders of Helpage India, a renowned NGO for elderly underprivileged in India. Dr. S Radhakrishnan was so talented and educated that he was nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times, 16 times for the Nobel Prize in literature and 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Celebrations on Teachers’ Day

There are some people who are not your family but they teach you many life lessons, we call them teachers and they deserve high recognition. On this day, students thank them for their efforts and give them best wishes. Schools are decorated, many cultural programmes are organised, students involved in various activities.

On this day, students dress up like teachers, wear sarees, formals and take classes. Special programmers are held honouring educators and gifts are also given to them.