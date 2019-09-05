On the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Thursday, September 5, Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Farah Khan and others extended greetings to their mentors. A teacher not only plays a significant role in shaping a child’s future but also imparts some extremely valuable lessons which a bestseller might fail to do so.

Salman Khan expressed gratefulness to all his teachers and his father. He wrote, “To all my teachers who have taught me in school and to my guru at home. . Sorry I couldn’t b the best student ha ha ha. . . Have a long healthy life. Happy teacher’s day”.

Shraddha Kapoor expressed appreciation to her guides and wrote, “There has been so much learning from so many teachers! Forever grateful to each and every one of them. #HappyTeachersDay.”

‘Kai Po Che!’ actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a snap of him with his guru, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and wished him and fans a “Happy Teachers’ Day! Last night at Chhichhore’s special screening, with my dear friend, elder brother, awesome director and favourite guru (4 in 1)…Happy Teachers’ Day (Nitesh Tiwari) sir and to all of you,” tweeted Sushant, along with a picture of the ace director.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a recent incident and thanked the teachers who took special care of a bunch of students — including the director’s children — after they were stranded in the ongoing Mumbai downpour. “After being stuck in their school bus for more than two hours, the kids were taken back to school where the teachers and faculty stayed behind to feed them, dry them n look after them till it was ok to go again. Our kids got home hours later but safely. THANK YOU #HappyTeachersDay #DAIS,” wrote Farah.

I must hav done something right! Thank you @geetakapur my first baby always.. for this beautiful ode.. thank u @monikarawal n @htshowbiz 🙏🏻#HappyTeachersDay https://t.co/AR0rUS6NwH — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 5, 2019

Sharing a beautiful quote, Kajol wished her fans and followers on the occasion, which is celebrated on former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday. “Teachers are not JUST teachers. They are the managers of the world’s greatest resource – children!” she tweeted.

Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his late father Veeru Devgan referring him as his teacher and wrote, “My Father, My Guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons #HappyTeachersDay.”

My Father, My Guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons 🙏#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/PMRZUE8c0H — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 5, 2019

Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Adah Sharma also wished their teachers on social media.