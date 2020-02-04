Wuhan: Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, a video of two elderly patients at a hospital in China bidding farewell to each other, is breaking people’s hearts. The moving video shows the couple, who were in their 80s, holding hands and saying their goodbyes.

The video of the elderly couple was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus #CoronarivusOutbreak in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet.”

What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GBBC2etvV9 — 姜伟 Jiang Wei (@juliojiangwei) February 2, 2020

The heartbreaking video of the couple went viral, making people emotional.

A user wrote, “So terrible seeing these old people suffer. Situation seems completely out of control. Thanks for sharing.” Another wrote, “Loyalty to the beloved … what a sad video … but it’s says a lot about the splendor of that love that does not end until the end of life…”

Here are some other reactions:

💔 the images of human suffering are unimaginable — Sam R (@2020WriteIn) February 2, 2020

Loyalty to the beloved … what a sad video … but it's says a lot about the splendor of that love that does not end until the end of life… 👍💙❤️ — Hatem (@hatemmmabobakr) February 3, 2020

Till death do us part… — Wala Lang (@WalaLan58152267) February 2, 2020

However, the video and its authenticity have not been verified yet.

Meanwhile, with 64 new fatalities, the death toll due to deadly coronavirus has mounted to 425 in China on Tuesday. In India, a third confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed on Monday.