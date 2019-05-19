TV actor Krystle D’souza rose to fame with popular Indian television show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She loves travelling and her Instagram pictures are proof of the same. Krystle shared a pink bikini picture from her recent trip to a beautiful destination Chandigarh and the fans can’t stop adoring her. The Belan Wali Bahu actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, which shows her displaying her sculpted body in the pool of The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. Besides India, Krystle D’souza has explored several other destinations across the world.

While sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it as, “Happy Sunday!” Krystle D’Souza not only rules the television world with her sassiness but is also one of the known Internet sensations.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on May 19, 2019 at 12:07am PDT

A few days ago, Krystal made headlines for sharing a picture with cricketer Hardik Pandya. She was trolled for calling Pandya her brother. In fact, few even accused her of bhai-zoning the cricketer while some said that it was better to call him a brother.

Krystle D’souza was last seen in Colors TV show Belan Wali Bahu wherein she tickled the funny bone of the audiences with her quirky character Roopa. In the show, she accidentally kills her husband with her belan. Before Belan Wali Bahu, the hottie was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Brahmarakshas wherein she was paired opposite Aham Sharma.