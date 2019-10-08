Television-turned-Bollywood actor Hina Khan is a fitness freak and often shares her pictures and videos as she sweats it out during the grind. From core workout exercises to flaunting her perfectly toned abs, she has been an inspiration to many. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of pictures post-workout and she looks hot in her latest gym wear.

In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a black crop top teamed up with matching tights and red sneakers. With absolutely no makeup and hair styled in a messy bun, she can be seen completing her look with gym gloves and a water bottle in her hand. The sun-kissed pictures will leave you smitten by her no makeup and post-workout look.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “She’s got that Girl Boss hustle #BossBabe. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

She's got that Girl Boss hustle #BossBabe 💪



Recently, she has appeared on the Bigg Boss show and brought the BB bazaar inside the house. For the show, she opted for yellow polka dot top and body-fitting long skirt. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “When Miss Khan met Mr khan.. It’s always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman. Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13 @colorstv. (sic)”



Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.