Television actor Jennifer Winget has turned bridesmaid for her friend and manager Simone’s wedding. For the occasion, she opted for mint green one-sided sleeve gown teamed up with a pair of white earrings, subtle makeup and hair styled in a side bun with a white flower pinned on it. She posed outside the church along with the other bridesmaids and groom’s squad who were syncing with each other along with the newly married couple.

Needless to say, she looks breathtaking in the pictures shared on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote a long post and reads, “Thank you for letting me share in this joyful day. I take my bridesmaids’ duties very seriously. By your side, for life! You looked absolutely ethereal my sim and I wish you and subi all the best as you embark on this wonderful union. May the love and happiness you guys feel today shine through the years. Thanks for inviting us to eat and drink while you get married. Congrats! #onebigbash #simoneandsubi. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the iconic role of Maya on the show Beyhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind.

She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”