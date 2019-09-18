Television hot actor Nia Sharma, who turned a year older, has celebrated her birthday with a grand bash. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the array of pictures from her birthday bash and we are impressed by her all-black look. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a black dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her birthday look with a waist chain, black boots and golden neckpieces. With shimmery makeup and smokey eyes, she looks gorgeous, as always. She can also be seen cutting the cake and dancing her heart out at her bash.

Interestingly, her party was planned at the last moment but what will be her birthday bash dress was decided from before. Sharing the post, she wrote, “My birthday parties may not be planned till the last minute, but what I’d wear would always be decided Neckpiece: @azotiique @nancyshahh@cashmakeupartistry and @niasharma90 makeup @ajaypatilphotography your new camera worked well. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures and videos cutting the cake with her close friends at her residence. She captioned the post as, “The Cake war is going strong at 19(cakes) now!!! With my Birthdayyyyyy actually startingggg nowwwwall wishes are welcome finally Thank you to the media for especially coming in to celebrate my birthday and making it a special one and @charulmalik u made it more than special man. (sic)”

Meanwhile, she is currently being featured on web-series Jamai 2.0, that is scheduled to hit Zee 5, online streaming site, on September 12. Jamai 2.0 is the sequel of the 2014 show Jamai Raja, which had a successful run of three years. The story revolves around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur).