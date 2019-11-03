Television hot couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have jetted off to their favourite holiday destination, Goa, after grabbing the second position on the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Now, the duo has shared their romantic moments from their vacation and they look gorgeous together. In the photos, they can be giving us some major couple goals as they share their cozy moments from their romantic getaway.

While Anita looks stunning in a simple green crop top and matching skirt, Rohit is donning a casual look in a white t-shirt and green pants.

Sharing the post, Rohit wrote, “10yrs and still love struck! (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 💋 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 3, 2019 at 1:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram Finally, a much needed holiday! A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on Nov 2, 2019 at 5:11am PDT



Earlier, Anita has shared her hot pictures in a green crop top and skirt teamed up with a sling bag, minimal makeup, and sunglasses. Undoubtedly, she looks hot and fresh as dew in her latest pictures and it will make you go gush over her.

View this post on Instagram 💫 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 2, 2019 at 4:15am PDT



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.