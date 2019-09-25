Celebrities are in full swing to take up the trending challenge ‘Make Your Moov’ and are showcasing easy-breezy exercise to their fans. After Malaika Arora, television actor Anita Hassanandani takes up the viral challenge and show her easy exercise that can be done every day and everywhere. Taking to Instagram, she took to Instagram to share her video where she can be seen performing ‘Lunge’. In the video, she says that she has been challenged by Shakti Mohan and then goes on to show the exercise.

Dressed in a black kuri and beige-coloured leggings, she teamed up her look with minimal makeup and jhumkas. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Hey guys, check out my move the “AHR Lunge” as part of the #MakeYourMoov challenge. It’s a great way to stay fit while doing boring chores around the house! #FitIndiaMovement. I now challenge my friends @hindujaritika @rohit___h @aditi_bhatia4 @ektaravikapoor @karan9198 and my hubby @rohitreddygoa to take this up! @moov.india. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



She further challenges her husband Rohit Reddy and he too takes up the challenge. Sharing the video on Instagram, he showcases push-ups. He captioned the video as, “Hey guys, so my wifey has challenged me to take on the #MakeYourMoov challenge as part of the #fitindiamovement … so here’s my move the “RR Push-ups”. You can do this anywhere… home or office… and it helps you stay fit! @moov.india #FitIndiaMovement. I further challenge my friends @ryanrcannell @mohit.kathuria1987 @karan9198 @alygoni @baseer_bob @varunsood12 to take this up! @moov.india u guys rock! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, the power couple of television is currently winning hearts with their power-packed performances on Nach Baliye 9.